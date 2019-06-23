FORECAST: HOT Temps with an Isolated Downpour/Storm Possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple of downpours and thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon/evening, but most areas should stay dry. High pressure tries to regain control the next 2 days and should bring plenty of sunshine and lower rain chances. Ahead of Wednesday’s front temperatures will climb to the mid/upper 90s with a heat index in the low 100s through Tuesday.
Greater rain chances return the end of the work week and temperatures should return to near normal for this time of the year!
TODAY: Sun and clouds, isolated rain/storm; HIGH: 93.
TOMORROW: Heat index 100 - 105; HIGH: 96.
TUESDAY: Heat index: 100 - 105; HIGH: 97.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
