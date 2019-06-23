Red Cross assisting family after house fire in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is assisting two adults after a house fire in Goose Creek.
The fire happened on Saturday night at a home on Middleton Drive, according to Red Cross officials.
The Goose Creek Fire Department responded to the fire.
The Red Cross says it is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Information about the cause of the fire has not been released.
