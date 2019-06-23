RiverDogs Bats Stay Quiet in Hickory

The RiverDogs go for the series split in Hickory on Sunday evening before heading to Rome for the final stop of the second-half opening road trip. In the finale, the RiverDogs will send righty Roansy Contreras (5-3, 4.57) to make his first start since the All-Star break. The 19-year-old, considered the Yankees’ No. 7 pre-season prospect byBaseball America, had a rocky finale before the season’s midpoint last Saturday at The Joe, allowing five runs in four innings against Greenville. Contreras’ roughest outing of the season came on May 13 at Hickory, when the Dominican Republic product gave up a season-high seven runs after being chased in the third inning. The Crawdads are slated to throw Rangers No. 1 overall prospect Hans Crouse (2-0, 3.35). The right-hander will make his first start since May 26 after being reassigned to Extended Spring Training. It will be Crouse’s first start against Charleston. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m.