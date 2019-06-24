Coroner identifies man who died following shooting at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a 26-year-old man who died following a shooting at a North Charleston hotel.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says Timothy A. Brock died at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday at Trident Hospital as a result of a gunshot wound.
North Charleston police officers responded to the Motel 6 on 2551 Ashley Phosphate Road where a shooting had been reported.
When officers got on scene they found a man in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.
The victim was then transported to Trident Hospital where he later died, according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Investigators say preliminary information shows that the victim was arguing with several people when he was shot.
A witness told police a light-colored sedan with four people inside left the area, the report states.
Police are continuing the investigation.
