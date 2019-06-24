Deputies searching for man who stole $200 worth of steaks, shrimp from Publix

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies are searching for a man who stole $200 worth of steaks and shrimp from a Publix.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the location on Pawleys Island on June 8 around noon.
Authorities say the man put the stolen food in his backpack and ran out of the store.
The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a black male, 5′7″, 160 pounds and wearing a black tank top and baggy jeans.
He was also carrying a blue/tan backpack.
“He came to the store on a burgundy beach cruiser-style bicycle and left it behind as he fled,” GCSO officials said.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.