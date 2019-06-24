Deputies, wildlife agents continue search for gator after body found with bite marks

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies and wildlife agents are continuing their search for an alligator on Kiawah Island after a missing man’s body was found with bite marks.
DNR had divers respond to search for the gator, and sonar equipment was used to locate it.
On Saturday afternoon, DNR crews responded to Kiawah Island Club Drive after someone reported seeing a gator on top of a man at the pond which led to the discovery of the body.
The cause of death has not been determined but the sheriff’s office says this would be the first alligator attack that they have responded to in two years.
Authorities say locating the alligator would help to determine what caused the man’s death. Wildlife biologists and community association security have joined DNR to search for the animal.
Town officials say when the gator is caught, it will be euthanized and autopsied to determine its involvement.
If the alligator is responsible, this would be the first human fatality involving an alligator on Kiawah Island.
Officials have said we can expect to get more information about what happened in the next few days.
