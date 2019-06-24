FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for the Lowcountry today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a hot and humid start to the brand new work week here across the Lowcountry. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Monday from Noon until 7PM. Heat index values will peak near 105° this afternoon. Make sure you take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated!
The next chance of rain will arrive this evening and overnight with a decaying line of storms crossing I-95 after sunset. IF these storms hold together, a quick bout of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. These will quickly taper off overnight and dry weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Later this week, we’ll see a few afternoon storms return to the forecast starting Thursday.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Stray Storm Late. High 97.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 96.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 95.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.
