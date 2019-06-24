FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for Monday, triple-digit temperatures expected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heat advisory has been issued for the Lowcountry on Monday with temperatures expected to creep into the triple digits.
The advisory begins at 12 p.m. and is in effect until 7 p.m.
The heat index will top out near 105 degrees in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
The high heat index could mean heat stress for people and pets during time outdoors.
To avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, keep these points in mind:
- Limit exposure to the heat – stay in a cool environment and use fans to reduce the temperature.
- Stay hydrated – consistently drink water throughout the day.
- Limit alcohol use – it disrupts the body’s mechanisms for cooling itself and dehydrates.
- Morning coffee dehydrates you, don’t drink too much of it.
- Babies are at the highest risk because they can’t sweat as much and sunscreen is not recommended under six months. Best advice: keep them cool and out of the sun.
Know the signs of heat illnesses and be sure to check on those who are most vulnerable to the heat such as young children and the elderly.
Never leave children or pets in a vehicle.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
