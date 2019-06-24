Group asking volunteers to join IOP beach cleanup

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the first official summer weekend, the Isle of Palms clean-up crew is asking volunteers to help keep the beach clean.
The group says beach litter is becoming a larger issue. Last year, the group picked up more than 20,000 items from the beach.
This year, they're hoping to bring that number down by getting the message out before visitors get to the beach.
The message is simple. Only use reusable items and take home everything you brought with you. Even cigarette butts.
On Tuesday, the City council will have a second reading of an ordinance that would limit what visitors can bring to the beach.
That includes plastic bags, styrofoam coolers and cups, plastic straws and balloons. If you’re caught with any of these items you can be fined 100 dollars.
Monday’s beach clean up starts at 5:30 p.m. volunteers are asked to meet at the city restrooms on Ocean Boulevard. Guests are welcome to bring their own gloves but some will be provided.
