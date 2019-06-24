Jasper Co. firefighter dies at MUSC after brief illness, officials say

Jasper Co. firefighter dies at MUSC after brief illness, officials say
Coleman Loadholt was 51 years old
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 24, 2019 at 10:40 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 10:40 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Jasper County firefighter died at MUSC after what the department is calling a “brief illness."

Coleman Blease “Coley” Loadholt Jr., 51, originally of Allendale, died at the downtown Charleston hospital on Friday.

“It is with our deepest regret that we inform you, Firefighter/EMT Coleman Loadholt has ended his watch over our community,” the department said in a statement. “On Friday June 21, 2019 Firefighter/EMT Coleman Loadholt passed peacefully with his family at his bedside.”

It is with our deepest regret that we inform you, Firefighter/EMT Coleman Loadholt has ended his watch over our...

Posted by Jasper County Fire-Rescue on Friday, June 21, 2019

According to a release from the department, Loadholt, 51, was a full time firefighter and EMT with Jasper County fire-rescue and also worked with the Brunson Volunteer fire department where he was a captain. He had received a lifesaver award in Jasper County and a firefighter of the year award in Brunson.

He was also a member of the South Carolina firefighters association.

The nature of Loadholt’s illness was not immediately available.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.