Jasper Co. firefighter dies at MUSC after brief illness, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Jasper County firefighter died at MUSC after what the department is calling a “brief illness."
Coleman Blease “Coley” Loadholt Jr., 51, originally of Allendale, died at the downtown Charleston hospital on Friday.
“It is with our deepest regret that we inform you, Firefighter/EMT Coleman Loadholt has ended his watch over our community,” the department said in a statement. “On Friday June 21, 2019 Firefighter/EMT Coleman Loadholt passed peacefully with his family at his bedside.”
According to a release from the department, Loadholt, 51, was a full time firefighter and EMT with Jasper County fire-rescue and also worked with the Brunson Volunteer fire department where he was a captain. He had received a lifesaver award in Jasper County and a firefighter of the year award in Brunson.
He was also a member of the South Carolina firefighters association.
The nature of Loadholt’s illness was not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.