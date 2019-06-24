Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/23)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with a walk and a run scored in a 9-4 loss to Houston. The Holly Hill native is batting .238 with 11 HR’s and 31 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Placed on 10-Day Injured List. The Stratford alum is batting .225 with 12 HR’s and 34 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 6-4 loss to the Angels. The Stratford alum is batting .210 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 10-9 win over Lehigh Valley. The Beaufort alum is 8-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 74 K’s in 78 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-0 win over Bradenton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - 2-3 with a double (1), a triple (1), 2 runs scored and 3 RBI in a 7-4 win over West Virginia. The Hanahan alum is hitting .429 with 4 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in an 8-5 win over State College. The Goose Creek alum is 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 0-3 with a walk and 3 K’s in an 18-6 loss to Idaho Falls. The Summerville alum is batting .190 with 3 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 10-2 win over Princeton. The Hanahan alum is 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA and 5 K’s in 1.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 4-1 loss to Greenville. The Woodland alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 9.00 ERA and 1 K in 1 inning of work.
