Man charged with DUI after crashing vehicle into James Island home

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island family is trying to figure out what to do next after a man charged with driving under the influence crashed into their home.
The crash happened on Fort Johnson Road around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Maurice Linen was charged with DUI 1st offence. He bonded out of jail for $992, according to Charleston County jail records.
The family is thankful to be alive.
Brandon Lewter, his wife and nearly 2-year-old son were inside when the crash happened. None of them were hurt.
Lewter says Linen crashed through part of their fence first before plowing into their home which jolted the entire house.
Lewter says he was awake when it happened because he's had trouble sleeping since a recent shoulder surgery. He's wearing a sling. This injury is unrelated to the crash.
“The driver was actually responsive which surprised me because my first thought was somebody had to be seriously injured in there. So it was good to hear that someone was responsive and hadn’t just passed away in our back yard,” Lewter said.
Linen was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
In the incident report, deputies say there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Linen and that he had cuts on his face.
Rescue crews had to cut the doors and roof of Linen's vehicle to get access to him.
“Just looking back at it and seeing how far parts of our foundation were thrown into our yard, I mean if he had gone just a few feet to the left I don’t know if my son would have been in danger because his room is right there just on the other side of the porch,” Lewter said. “So really we are just grateful.”
Right now, there is no power at the home and the family is waiting for an insurance claims adjuster to assess the damage.
People who live in the area say there's a dangerous curve in the road nearby that's resulted in other car crashes including a church sign that has been hit multiple times.
“I think everyone that has seen it and has been pretty amazed that with all the obstacles between the curb and our house that the driver actually threaded the needle so to speak and made it through to our house,” Lewter said.
People who live in the area are hoping that something can be done to make the road safer.
The family is thankful for their neighbors, friends and family for offering to help them during this time.
Right now, they’re staying at someone else’s house until they can figure what can be done to repair the home.
