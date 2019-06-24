Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting at Pawleys Island nightclub

Damien Grate has been sentenced to 20 years in prison
June 24, 2019 at 8:45 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 8:46 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting at a Pawleys Island nightclub in 2018.

Damien C. Grate, 28, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 24-year-old Lamar Easterling at the TC’s Lounge in the 900 block of Petigru Drive on July 24, 2018.

The nightclub on Petigru Drive where the shootings happened.
Judge Larry Hyman handed down the 20-year sentence. Richard Todd Jr., the senior assistant solicitor for the 15th circuit, prosecuted the case.

Two people were also killed in a shooting at the nightclub in late March 2019 after which many called for the club to shut down.

