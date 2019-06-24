Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting at Pawleys Island nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting at a Pawleys Island nightclub in 2018.
Damien C. Grate, 28, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 24-year-old Lamar Easterling at the TC’s Lounge in the 900 block of Petigru Drive on July 24, 2018.
Judge Larry Hyman handed down the 20-year sentence. Richard Todd Jr., the senior assistant solicitor for the 15th circuit, prosecuted the case.
Two people were also killed in a shooting at the nightclub in late March 2019 after which many called for the club to shut down.
