Motorcycle driver sues Lyft following downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A motorcycle driver is suing Lyft after a crash in downtown Charleston in August 2017.
William Singleton claims he was on his motorcycle driving east on Meeting Street on Aug. 20, 2017. He claims a Lyft driver made an illegal left turn from Huger Street onto Meeting directly into his path.
Singleton claims he was thrown from the motorcycle when he collided with the Lyft driver’s car and had severe and permanent injuries in the crash including multiple broken bones. The lawsuit states Singleton was in a wheelchair for many months and had to learn to walk again after the crash.
He claims the Lyft driver was “negligent” in operating the car and is seeking actual and punitive damages. According to the lawsuit, the Lyft driver had passengers in the car during the crash.
