Off-duty Charleston Co. deputy rescues cat
Master deputy Beth Auer saved the cat Monday morning
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 24, 2019 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 11:56 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy probably didn’t expect to start her week by saving a cat.

But that’s exactly what happened Monday morning when Master Deputy Beth Auer found him on Dorchester Road. She then brought the cat to headquarters to be handed over to animal control.

The cat will then be given to the Charleston Animal Society.

“We’re thinking about calling this kitten D after where she was rescued today: Dorchester Rd,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter. Everyone gets an A for helping out D!"

