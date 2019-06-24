Off-duty Charleston Co. deputy rescues cat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy probably didn’t expect to start her week by saving a cat.
But that’s exactly what happened Monday morning when Master Deputy Beth Auer found him on Dorchester Road. She then brought the cat to headquarters to be handed over to animal control.
The cat will then be given to the Charleston Animal Society.
“We’re thinking about calling this kitten D after where she was rescued today: Dorchester Rd,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter. Everyone gets an A for helping out D!"
