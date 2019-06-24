Officers respond to report of shots heard at West Ashley apartment complex

By Live 5 Web Staff | June 24, 2019 at 6:17 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 6:45 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police responded to a report of shots heard early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Village Square Apartments in West Ashley in the 1600 block of North Woodmere Drive at approximately 4:28 a.m., according to dispatch.

There were at least three police cruisers at the scene.

The area is off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the Cynthia Graham Hurd Library.

