Parent Survival Guide: Inexpensive summer for the kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keeping kids active over the summer can sometimes prove to be a job in itself.
For mother Khristy Spence the solution was simple.
She decided to sign her girls up in a summer camp that includes science, technology, engineering, art, and math, or STEAM at the Carolina Bay YMCA.
“They have been doing arts and crafts based on space, and next week it’s superheroes. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” says Spence.
Camp Director Janai Trammell says it’s possible to find summer kids programs and activities that fit within your budget and schedule. She says they offer a wide variety of day camps with a several themes.
You can choose classes that range from a week to a month.
“We do have space available because it’s a weekly camp. A lot of people go on vacation so we have some weeks where campers will be out. I still have space for campers,” says Trammell.
Debbie Kidd, who is a financial coach, says finding a camp to fit your budget is not hard if you take the time to look around and weigh your options.
She says letting your child take at least a week or two of a class doing an activity they’re interested in is worth the money spent.
“That one week at camp are great times for kids. They will remember any camps that can spark their interest that might lead to a profession in the future. It’s something to invest in,” says Kidd.
Khristy says getting her kids into camp has been a win for both.
“They’re exhausted when they get home, so that’s a good thing,” says Spence.
Kidd says some other summer ideas that can save money include checking out your local bowling alley for deep discounts during the summer months.
Some like the Royal Lanes in Goose Creek offer bowling Monday through Friday for just 5 bucks including the shoes.
You can also take in some RiverDogs games for just 8 bucks for some seats or just get outside and take in many of the beautiful sights around town for free.
