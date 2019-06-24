Police: Convicted sex offender attempted to abduct child from SC Walmart

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities say a convicted sex offender attempted to abduct a child from a Walmart.
The Greenwood Police Department arrested Donald Allen Morrison and charged him with criminal solicitation of a minor, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
His arrest stems from an incident on Friday morning when officers responded to an attempted child abduction at the Walmart on 300 Bypass 25 NE.
According to police, the child was not taken or harmed.
“Within an hour of the incident, our patrol division located the suspect and his vehicle,” GPD officials said."He was arrested at that time."
A SLED sex offender registry shows that Morrison was convicted in 1993 on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
