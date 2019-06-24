Police investigating after larcenies, vehicle thefts reported on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a series of larcenies and vehicle thefts were reported on Sullivan’s Island.
The Sullivan’s Island Police Department say on Monday, June 17, a black male and white female entered a house in the area of Station 21 and Pettigrew Street.
When confronted by the owners, the suspects said they were interested in rental property.
“The suspects left immediately but were seen entering a house across the street,” police said.
Then during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 19, at least two suspects were on the island looking through vehicles that were unsecured.
Authorities say the suspects located keys inside a Toyota FJ Cruiser but did not take the vehicle off of Sullivan’s Island.
Police say within hours, the suspects located keys in a late model Infinity, which was driven off the island before dawn.
Authorities are asking residents that may have information of similar activity during the last week to call police.
Officers are available through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or by calling Town Hall at (843) 883-3198 during business hours.
“If suspicious activity is noticed, do not hesitate to contact police by dialing 911,” SPD officials said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.