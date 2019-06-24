Police searching for man missing since Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 32-year-old man last seen late Friday night.
Ryan Byrd has addresses listed on Daniel Island and in Mount Pleasant, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
He was last seen at one of those addresses, in the 900 block of Longkeep Lane on Daniel Island at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, Francis said.
Byrd is known to frequent the downtown Charleston area, particularly around Nassau and Hanover Streets, and is believed to have recently purchased a 2010 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate LCK425.
He stands 6-foot-3, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes, Francis said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.