Some Charleston Co. residents may see low-flying helicopters as crews work on power lines

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry residents should be prepared to see an unusual sight this week in the form of low-flying helicopters.
Officials with Dominion Energy say they will use a helicopter to perform overhead electric line work beginning Monday through Wednesday in Charleston County.
The helicopter will be used to string 1.48 miles of electrical line near the Charleston-Dorchester County line crossing U.S. Highway 78 near Ladson road, approximately one mile northwest of I-26.
Drivers and others may see helicopters at low altitudes near electric lines and poles.
Equipment and vehicles will also be staged in the median with work scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
