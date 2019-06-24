St. George issues second boil water advisory in 5 days

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A water line break caused by a contractor is being blamed for the second boil water advisory in the St. George area since Thursday.
St. George Water Department officials say residents living in the block of Highway 78 from Metts to Bryant, Bryant to Raysor, Rayor to Metts and Metts back to Highway 78 are under a boil water advisory.
People should heat water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for cooking. Allow the water to cool before using it for drinking water.
The system is being flushed and tested to make sure no dangerous bacteria has entered the system. When results of the test are returned and the water is confirmed safe, the utility will lift the advisory.
A boil water advisory was issued on Thursday for a different part of St. George because of a broken water line. That advisory was since lifted.
