Stowers’ Long Ball Not Enough to Mount RiverDogs Comeback

Hickory found themselves back in front as Contreras ran out of gas on the hill for the Dogs and was knocked out after recording just one out in the frame. After Kole Enright flied out to begin the inning, the Crawdads collected three straight hits, capped by a run-scoring single from Jax Biggers and a double off the right field wall by first baseman Tyreque Reed to chase the RiverDogs starter and give the Crawdads a lead they would not relinquish.