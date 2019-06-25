Askew Becomes First Stingrays Signing For 2019-20

“We’re excited about having Cam back,” said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Steve Bergin. “We had a general idea of what to expect when he came in last year but I think there was a little unknown based on his age and his experience. It took him a little bit to get going but once he got comfortable he really excelled. Coming into his second year we’re expecting big things. He has a full summer of knowing exactly what he needs to get ready and we talked about what he needs to improve on but he’s got a ton of potential and we think he can have a really good pro career and make a big impact for us.”