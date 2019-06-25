Berkeley Co. special election Tuesday set to fill late councilman’s seat

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County voters will head to the polls Tuesday in order to fill a vacant county council seat left open by the passing of Ken Gunn in February.
Voters will choose between Democrat Tory Liferidge and Republican Phillip Obie II.
The deadline to register for the election was May 26.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. A full list can be found here under the Berkeley County election calendar.
Gunn served on the county council since January of 2013 and worked as the Spring Grove Plantation Crime Watch coordinator.
