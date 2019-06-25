Berkeley Co. deputies to oversee animal control, new policies to go into effect in July

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Animal Control says it will become more responsive to reports of stray and aggressive animals starting next month.
The new county budget, approved on Monday, puts the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in charge of overseeing the county’s animal control operations.
Sheriff Duane Lewis says with this change there will be someone available to take animal control calls 24 hours a day seven days a week.
Animal control workers will no longer be working out of the county’s animal shelter, but will instead will have offices at the sheriff’s office and will mainly be working in the community answering and responding to complaints of stray and aggressive animals, Lewis says.
In 2017, the Berkeley County Animal Control’s policy changed where they stopped responding to all reports of stray dogs. Back then, they said they would only pick up animals that were injured, posed a threat or were contained so they could easily get to them.
But Lewis says that starting in July, animal control will be more accessible and accountable to the public by responding to complaints.
There will also be a new phone number for the public to call so that their concerns will go directly to the dispatchers. That number has not been determined yet, but will be released next month along with more details on the new policies.
