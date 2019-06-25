Berkeley County Government approves budget for next fiscal year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council passed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday.
Some leaders are feeling relieved after approving it on time. Officials say last year it was a few months behind, impacting operations.
Some people who live in the county could be paying lower taxes.
That's because it's a reassessment year.
With all the growth in Berkeley County, county officials say they are projected to receive $4 million more in property taxes.
As a result of that, officials say the millage rate will go down by 2 mills which means if your property value remains the same you could end up paying less. The millage rate will change from 45 mills to 43 mills.
The Berkeley County budget is nearly $91 million.
The budget outlines many things that include hiring eight new positions at the sheriff’s office that include four deputies and four corporals. It also includes purchasing 28 new vehicles for the sheriff’s office and three new ambulances for EMS.
Berkeley County employees will also be eligible for a 3 percent merit raise beginning next year.
In a press release, the county says there were eight vacant positions that were eliminated in the county. They are replacing those vacancies with new positions that will primarily support infrastructure and public safety needs.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.