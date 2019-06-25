Crews temporarily shut off water for part of James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with Charleston Water System have shut off the water for an area of James Island.
Workers are repairing a water main on Riverland Drive. The water shut off impacts those living on Riverland Drive, Terrabrook Lane, Delaney Drive and Bradham Road.
A spokesman for the company said the estimated repair time is 6 p.m.
The water will be safe to drink once it is restored. If the water is discolored, run the water cold for up to five minutes until it clears.
