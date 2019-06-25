Crews working to repair damage to underground electric line near MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded Tuesday morning to an underground power line damaged by construction workers.
A portion of Bee Street between President Street and Wescott Court was closed.
Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said a third-party contractor damaged the line and that Dominion crews were on the scene working to help MUSC crews make repairs.
The incident happened on Bee Street near Ehrhardt Street at approximately 9:43 a.m., causing a partial power outage, MUSC spokesman Montez Seabrook said. Crews were still working to determine the extent of the outage, but Seabrook said patient care was not effected.
