CSU’s Josh Litchfield earns ABCA Rawlings Gold Glove honor

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings announced the 2019 Gold Glove Award winners from each Division of baseball as Charleston Southern senior and Summerville native Josh Litchfield earned a spot on the Division I team.
Litchfield had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage during his senior campaign becoming just the eighth student-athlete since 2000 with a perfect fielding percentage. He also had a career-best six outfield assists from his centerfield position and was part of three double plays.
Litchfield joins the ranks of some of the most talented baseball players across the country, including the recent No. 1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman to earn a spot on the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove team. One player from each infield position, three outfielders and a pitcher were named Gold Glove worthy with Litchfield representing the Palmetto State and Big South Conference.