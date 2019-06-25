CSU’s Josh Litchfield earns ABCA Rawlings Gold Glove honor

Litchfield joins the ranks of some of the most talented baseball players across the country, including the recent No. 1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman to earn a spot on the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove team. One player from each infield position, three outfielders and a pitcher were named Gold Glove worthy with Litchfield representing the Palmetto State and Big South Conference.