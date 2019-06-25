Deputies arrest man accused of sexual assaulting girl for two years, showing pornographic videos

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a girl for two years.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry Michael Brown who has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating obscene material to a minor under the age of 18. According to investigators, Brown also showed pornographic videos to the victim.
He was arrested on Monday and given a $300,000 bond.
An arrest affidavit states that between August 2017 and April 2019 Brown “performed various forms of sexual battery over the course of two years" on the victim.
In one incident, authorities say the suspect attempted to have sexual intercourse with the victim who was able to roll away from him and told him that she did not want to have sex with him.
Deputies say the information was provided by the victim through a forensic interview conducted by the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center along with investigators with the sheriff’s office.
Brown also faces the charge of disseminating obscene material to a minor under the age of 18 which he’s accused of having done with the same victim at the same house. Authorities say the victim was between 12 and 14 years old when the suspect showed the material.
The arrest affidavit for that charge states that between August 2017 and April 2019 Brown showed the minor child pornographic movies from a website on a computer.
The victim stated that Brown sexually assaulted her while he made her watch the videos.
“He would also ask the minor child to do things that were shown to her on the videos,” investigators said in court documents.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.