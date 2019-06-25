Deputies arrest Orangeburg man on murder charges for fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested an Orangeburg man on murder charges for a fatal shooting that took the life of a 29-year-old man.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Leroy Bowers and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a shooting that happened on Edisto Drive on June 15.
“For no reason this individual just shoots and kills this man,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There is no good reason in the world to commit such a callous act as this.”
The sheriff’s office said during a hearing on Tuesday, Bowers was formally charged and presented his rights before being told bond could be requested at a later date from a circuit court judge.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Victim’s Advocate Amy Rickenberger asked the court to put into place a no contact order, which was granted.
Ravenell said OCSO investigators were called to a location on Fourth Avenue just before 11 p.m. on June 15 after callers said a man had been shot.
A report states investigators arrived to find a 29-year-old man lying in the roadway near the junction with Rume Court.
“Investigators noted the man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” OCSO officials said."Area residents told investigators they had been enjoying a cookout when they heard multiple shots fired nearby. "
Deputies say residents called 911 after seeing the shooting victim in the street.
