Deputies investigating paragliding crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A paraglider suffered minor injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in a Berkeley County field.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Emergency officials arrived on the scene about 10 minutes after the 911 call came in, Lewis said.
EMS took the paraglider to the hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to recover.
The sheriff’s office has notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. Deputies say they are trying to determine whether it is their jurisdiction to investigate the cause of the accident.
