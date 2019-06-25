Deputies searching for persons of interest in armed robberies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Tuesday in identifying to people they say may be involved in a pair of armed robberies.
Deputies responded to the area of Ashley River Road at Wappoo Road on June 9 to a report of the robberies, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The robberies involved a smaller gray Ford sedan and two men in the 20s, deputies say.
The surveillance image shows two people who may be involved that deputies are trying to identify, Antonio said. A news release from the sheriff’s office does not specifically identify them as suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Detective Will Muirheid at 843-554-2238 or email him at wmuirheid@charlestoncounty.org with any information.
