James Island residents concerned about proposed Central Park Cluster development

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island residents are concerned about the impacts a proposed development could have on their neighborhoods.
On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control held a public meeting about the proposed development and discussed their role in the project.
The developer is applying for a storm-water permit as part of a project to build 40 single family residential lots. The proposed development would be constructed on a forest that takes up 10.35 acres off Central Park Road between Riley Road and Flint Street.
DHEC has a storm-water and coastal management plan for this development that includes three drainage points.
Neighbors living adjacent to the site say that they experienced a similar problem when a development popped up right along Fleming Road.
They claim all the storm-water runoff caused their ditches to fill up with water.
“The build up of the lots have a great concern about the runoff on Fleming Park," said James Island resident Carol Green. “To do the same thing on the other side of us, when we know Fleming Park really caused a lot of problems, just doesn’t make sense to me.”
The Department of Health says they have regulations in place that the developer needs to follow. The purpose of the meeting was to get public feedback so they can review the application before making a decision.
DHEC is also accepting online comments about this project. Click here for further information.
The department is coordinating with Charleston County and the City of Charleston on this project.
