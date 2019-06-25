Lawmakers overturn McMaster budget vetoes concerning USS Clamagore

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As lawmakers returned to Columbia Tuesday for a special session, they opted to put $2.7 million for the Patriots Point Development Authority back into the state budget.
Governor Henry McMaster had previously vetoed the money in late May. The money is marked to take the USS Clamagore and sink it off the South Carolina coast in order to turn it into an artificial reef.
The two overturned vetoes containing the money came in two separate votes. One passed 38-2 with two non-voters, three excused absences and one lawmaker abstaining. The second veto was overturned by the same margin.
According to the Patriots Point website, the Clamagore is the only GUPPY III submarine preserved in the U.S. It served during the Cold War and was retired in 1975 before joining Patriots Point in the early 1980s.
There is some uncertainty as to what comes next for the submarine. Legislators can hand the money over to the Development Authority or restoring it is also still on the table.
USA TODAY recently reported that it would take $8 million to repair the corroding submarine.
The group states that whether the Clamagore can be moved should be decided in the courtroom and that the United States donated the submarine to Patriots Point in 1979 with the idea that it would be used only as a museum and public memorial.
