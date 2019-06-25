Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/24)

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 7-4 win over Kingsport. The Hanahan alum is 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA and 5 K’s in 1.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.