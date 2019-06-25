More heat, more humidity, not much rain!

By Joey Sovine | June 25, 2019 at 5:58 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 5:58 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a sunny, hot and dry Tuesday across the Lowcountry with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The next rain chance will be on Thursday when a few spotty afternoon storms have the potential of popping up. Typical summertime weather is expected for this upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 97.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 95.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty PM Rain. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty PM Rain. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty PM Rain. High 92.

