More teacher positions, higher salaries on table in newly-proposed BCSD budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big changes could be coming to teachers and staff in the Berkeley County School District.
The BCSD school board is expected to approve its 2019-20 school year budget Tuesday, and in the budget comes new recommendations that are a result of new tax dollars coming into the district.
An additional $6 million to $8 million came into the district and according to a district statement, the Finance Committee made the following recommendations last week:
- Increase every employee’s pay by 1-2%, in addition to previously approved 4%
- Lower second grade class size from 25 students to 21 per teacher
- Reduce elementary resource teacher allocation from 33 students per teacher to 20
- Add 39 special education instructional assistant
- Provide a $100 match for every qualifying teacher
- Increase critical school-level leadership positions (eight district-wide) for program and special education support
The extra money for the budget is the result of explosive growth in Berkeley County, according to a release from the district.
To meet those requirements, the newly proposed budget lists $20,048,542 in new requests. That includes the addition of 25 second grade teachers, 17.5 new elementary teachers, special education assistants, five assistant principals and an additional $100 for teacher supply checks.
A spokesperson for the district said there are currently 75 positions to fill, but that number would increase if this portion of the budget is approved.
An estimated 10,000 teachers descended on the Statehouse steps in Columbia to rally for more education reform in May.
Some of those requests are in this proposed budget.
