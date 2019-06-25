Mount Pleasant man arrested for multiple child pornography, peeping Tom charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a Mount Pleasant man for multiple child pornography and peeping Tom charges.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 20-year-old Daniel Scott Pilecki on 19 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest on Monday.
“Investigators state Pilecki invaded the privacy of others without their knowledge or consent, and possessed multiple files of child pornography,” authorities said.
Pilecki is charged with nine counts of being a peeping tom, a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to three years imprisonment on each count; and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
