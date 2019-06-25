New ordinance could ban drinking at public boat landings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summer is in full swing and people have already pulled the boats out to enjoy the water, but Charleston County may soon put some of the fun on hold.
On Tuesday, Charleston County council will vote on an ordinance that would change what’s allowed at boat landings.
The new ordinance would ban drinking at boat landings.
Currently, there are no state or county laws that ban drinking at public boat landings and ramps, but the county says it’s a nuisance and a public safety issue.
The ordinance is also looking to stop people from shooting guns at boat landings, saying its careless and negligent. The exceptions to that rule are for property owners who are defending their property or family members, someone who is defending their life and law enforcement officers .
If you’re caught breaking these laws the punishment is a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.
Tuesday is the first reading of the ordinance. After the third reading it will go into effect.
