New sailing camp created for Lowcountry kids with autism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scott Herman has always had a love for sailing and when he moved to the Charleston area, he wanted to share that passion with his son, Daniel. However, he found there were no sailing camps that could accommodate Daniel because he has autism.
“Sailing has brought a lot to my life, not only recreationally but also professionally, and the networking and everything that goes along with sailing," Herman said. "So I feel that these kids were sort of excluded from that without having a camp to get them an opportunity to start sailing.”
Herman decided to create Camp Cool for kids like his son. This is the first year the camp, which happens from 9 a.m. to noon at the Charleston Yacht Harbor, has been in session. Ten kids were sponsored by local community groups so they could attend Camp Cool for free. The camp lasts for one week and is specifically for kids ages eight-seventeen with high functioning autism.
Through Camp Cool, kids learn about basic sailing skills and learn about teamwork, self-confidence and leadership.
“It’s very important for me for my son to get to sail but also other children here on the spectrum living in Charleston,” Herman said. “We live in a beautiful place for sailing, we have some premiere sailing events and they’re sort of stuck on the sidelines. This camp gives every kid the opportunity to come out and sail.”
Skills taught at the camp include:
- Water safety rules
- Wind direction
- Points of sail and sail trim
- Boat parts
- Current and tide conditions
- Weather
- Knots
- Rigging/de-rigging
In addition to on-the-water sailing, campers engage in land-based activities based on STEM education and nautical games and crafts, with a focus on team building activities when sailing may not be an option due to weather or wind conditions.
Herman said over 40 families express interest in this year’s camp so he hopes to have spots for at least 20 kids next summer.
For more information, visit www.charelstoncommunitysailing.org.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.