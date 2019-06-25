Police arrest man wanted in deadly N. Charleston hotel shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they have arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting at a hotel in North Charleston.
William D. Jones III was taken into custody early Tuesday morning for the fatal shooting at the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road Sunday, spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
He was arrested at a house in Summerville and charged with the murder of 26-year-old Timothy Brock.
Officers responded to the Motel 6 on 2551 Ashley Phosphate Road where a shooting had been reported Sunday
When officers got on scene they found Brock in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.
Brock was then transported to Trident Hospital where he later died, according to Pryor.
Investigators say preliminary information shows that Brock was arguing with several people when he was shot.
A witness told police a light-colored sedan with four people inside left the area, the report states.
