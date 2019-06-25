Police looking for man suspected of stealing Apple products from car in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of stealing from a car in downtown Charleston.
Sunday morning at approximately 7:18 a.m., police say the man pictured stole a Beats by Dre bluetooth speaker, a charging cable, Apple headphones and an Apple Iphone charger from a car located at 6 Concord Street in downtown Charleston. The estimated value of the items is $240, police said.
Anyone with information can notify Investigator Galster at 843-579-6433 or by email at galsterk@charleston-sc.gov
