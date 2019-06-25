RiverDogs Rolled by Braves in Series Opener

Charleston continues the series in Rome on Tuesday night, sending All-Star right-hander Luis Gil (2-3, 1.81) to the mound. The 21-year-old fire baller, rated the Yankees’ No. 13 pre-season prospect by MLB.com, will make his first start following the break after holding Greenville to just one run in five innings last Sunday at The Joe in the first-half finale; Gil worked around traffic all afternoon last time out, wriggling out of several jams after allowing a season-high eight hits with the help of eight punch outs. Gil faces the Braves for the second time in his last three starts after fanning a career-high 10 batters in seven shutout in a matchup with Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel on May 10. Rome will send right-hander Jose Olague (5-5, 3.36) in opposition; the Mexican-born hurler gave up just an unearned tally in six innings facing Charleston on June 12. First pitch is at 7 p.m.