Study ranks South Carolina as 8th most patriotic states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – When it comes showing national pride, South Carolina is one of the top states to bleed red, white and blue, according to one study.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: military engagement and civic engagement.
The study looked at a number of metrics including enlisted military population, number of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election and AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.
South Carolina took the number eight spot. The Palmetto State also has the third highest number of military enlistees, according to the report.
New Hampshire was ranked number one as the most patriotic state.
