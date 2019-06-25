Summerville homeowners oppose new rental units project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville is one of the fastest-growing areas in our region, and with that comes a demand for more housing.
A group of Summerville residents is not happy to hear about plans for a rental complex butting up to their backyards.
“We have deer, fox, squirrels, crickets…listen to the animals. Pretty soon there won’t be any room for a crow,” said Louis Fowler who has lived off Parkwood Drive his whole life.
His oasis of a backyard backs up to a 2.23 acre plot according to Dorchester County GIS property descriptions.
Town officials confirm a developer named American Homes 4 Rent has plans to build 23 rental units there.
Fowler doesn’t oppose development, but is worried about density.
“With the density of 23 units immediately in this area, that’s going to change the climate and atmosphere here," he said."My anxiety is it’s not going to be the peaceful community that I know.”
He also worried about rapid development creating drainage and flooding problems on surrounding properties along with more traffic congestion.
“For something like this that doesn’t require rezoning, it won’t go to council unless council wants it to,” said Mary Edwards, the town’s public information officer.
She says legally there’s likely no stopping this project.
“The company is following all of guidelines, all of our rules for this project," Edwards said."The only thing they really need to do is get their stormwater information to us, and as long as there are no rezoning guidelines, we won’t have a public comment.”
American Homes 4 Rent describes itself online as “a leader in the single-family rental home industry.”
The company is based in California and has not sent us a response yet. Edwards said the developers are planning to reach out to existing homeowners.
A group called “Summerville Citizens Against AH4R Development” has formed.
One leader of the group, Mary Bullard, told Live 5, “The impact to the area and the fact that a commercial business is setting up shop in an existing residential neighborhood should give a pause for public discourse. We believe that this high-density rental development is not a good fit for Summerville and especially the fact that it is so close to the historic district.”
A new national report released by Harvard today shows the U.S. Housing supply is “falling far short of what is needed.” That is making housing less affordable for many people, it said.
Researchers found “demand for high-end rentals is strong, but stock of low-rent housing continues to shrink.” They also found rents are rising at twice the rate of overall inflation.
Edwards says locally, they have to balance the small town feel that makes Summerville special with a rapidly growing population.
“They can maximize their tax base which is fine, but recognizing Summerville as a quiet, sleepy residential neighborhood- that’s disappearing,” said Fowler.
