Teachers converge on Statehouse as lawmakers vote on budget vetoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - School might be out for the summer, but some teachers with a grassroots group were hard at work Tuesday.
Teachers with SC for Ed say they came to the state capitol to remind lawmakers there is still work that needs to be done in terms of education reform.
The size of Tuesday’s group was nowhere near the size of the May 1 rally that brought thousands of teachers from across the state to Columbia. But their message was the same.
There were about two dozen members of SC for Ed present as lawmakers returned to vote on Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget vetoes.
Lawmakers didn’t discuss any education legislation or funding, but the group wanted to let lawmakers know they are still there.
Some teachers spoke with lawmakers before they left town and say they expect the dialog to continue all summer. In the next few months, lawmakers plan to meet with educators who won teacher of the year in their districts to continue that discussion.
“We think using the district teachers of the year gives them a broad perspective geographically as well as rural versus urban as well gives them a great cross section to get research and advice from,” SC for Ed spokesperson Lisa Ellis said.
The Senate Education Subcommittee will hold a meeting July 8 to continue the debate on their version of the Education Reform Bill.
SC for Ed says their next meeting will be in Charleston on July 15 at the International Longshoremen’s Building on Morrison Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
