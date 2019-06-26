Authorities: Lost driver on Sullivans Island ends up in ocean

By Live 5 Web Staff | June 26, 2019 at 9:14 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 9:17 AM

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver on Sullivans Island got lost and drove their truck into the ocean early Wednesday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers received the call around 2:15 a.m. for the incident, which happened near Station 18.

The driver, who was in a pick-up truck and the only person in the vehicle, was unsure of his location according to town administrator Andy Benke.

The wrecker arrived at the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m. to remove the car, Benke said.

The driver was not injured.

