Authorities: Lost driver on Sullivans Island ends up in ocean

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver on Sullivans Island got lost and drove their truck into the ocean early Wednesday morning.
Charleston County dispatchers received the call around 2:15 a.m. for the incident, which happened near Station 18.
The driver, who was in a pick-up truck and the only person in the vehicle, was unsure of his location according to town administrator Andy Benke.
The wrecker arrived at the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m. to remove the car, Benke said.
The driver was not injured.
