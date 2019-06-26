Bond denied for man arrested in fatal shooting at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied for a man arrested for a fatal shooting at a North Charleston hotel this past weekend.
William D. Jones III was in court Tuesday night facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for a fatal shooting at the Motel 6 on 2551 Ashley Phosphate Road on Sunday.
The shooting took the life of 26-year-old Timothy A. Brock who died at Trident Hospital as a result of a gunshot wound.
A newly released affidavit states witnesses told detectives that the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim and the victim’s girlfriend.
Police say the altercation escalated when the suspect took out a gun, at which point the victim got in between his girlfriend and the suspect.
Court documents state the suspect pointed the gun in the direction of the victim and his girlfriend, and fired a round which struck the victim.
According to police, during the investigation, the suspect’s name was provided to law enforcement through witness interviews.
The suspect was also identified through a line up, police officials said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.